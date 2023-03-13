Panthers Rumors: Matt Corral Available After Trade for No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

One year after selecting him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers are ready to cut bait on Matt Corral, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

Giardi reported Monday the Panthers "would be willing to move" Corral and that the "cost won't be high."

This comes after Carolina traded up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, a move that allows the franchise to select the top quarterback on its board.

