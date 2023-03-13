X

    USA Manager Mark DeRosa Blamed by Fans for WBC Loss vs. Mexico over Lineup Decisions

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMarch 13, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 12: Manager Mark DeRosa #4 of Team USA looks on from the dugout prior to Game 4 of Pool C between Team Mexico and Team USA at Chase Field on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    After getting off to a strong start at the 2023 World Baseball Classic with a win over Great Britain, Team USA faltered badly in its second game, falling 11-5 to Mexico on Sunday night.

    It can be argued that no team in the WBC has a deeper pool of hitters to draw from than the United States, and that prompted manager Mark DeRosa to make some changes compared to the opener.

    Gone from the lineup were Philadelphia Phillies teammates Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber in favor of Tim Anderson, Will Smith and Pete Alonso.

    While Anderson went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Smith hit the team's only home run, much of the production came late when the game was already out of reach, as the Americans scored three runs in the eighth inning when down 11-2.

    Given how well things went in the first game, many fans blamed DeRosa and his decision to shake things up for Sunday's defeat:

    Stephen @TangoGolfKilo

    Team USA down by 6 runs to Mexico after not starting Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber or JT Realmuto <a href="https://t.co/zMQEwKzRWK">pic.twitter.com/zMQEwKzRWK</a>

    Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ @JustinLever3

    Team USA could use some Schwarbombs, The Best Catcher and Trea Turner in the lineup

    Nicholas Baer @NicholasBaer7

    An absolute disgusting performance tonight. I get that DeRosa has orders from MLB teams on how much to play everyone but Schwarber should've been in the lineup. He's made for this event and he played so well yesterday

    Call me the Bad Guy @jts045

    This is what happens when Mark DeRosa takes the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> out of his lineup. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamUSA</a> sleepwalking through tonight's game against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamMexico?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamMexico</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WBC2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WBC2023</a>

    Baseball Oddities @MLBRandomness

    Mark Derosa was a horrendous choice for manager. His chosen lineup is beyond bad. Sitting Schwarber after him looking so good yesterday is absurd. Schwarber is a streaky hitter who can carry your team while he's hot, and you sit him?!

    Trea-Turner Overdrive @2Adult2Person

    Mark DeRosa should be arrested for FELONY FRAUD for taking the Phillies out of the lineup

    BASEBALL AFTER DARK @bsbllafterdark

    Mark DeRosa showing up to the facility tomorrow after getting embarrassed tonight. Dude should never touch a lineup card ever again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldBaseballClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldBaseballClassic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamUSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamUSA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baseball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/gqqMRvzC4Q">https://t.co/gqqMRvzC4Q</a>

    Garrett @garrettwpratt

    I'm blaming Will Smith. And Mark DeRosa. Why change the lineup? Why take out Schwarber and JT who both had extra base hits yesterday. Makes absolutely no sense atball

    Brett Rasdall @BrettRasdall

    Why did DeRosa change the lineup after winning last night? Why mess with what was working?

    cahtahhaht @cahtahhaht79

    Mark Derosa is such a fraud. Idk how you switch up the lineup so drastically from what worked last night…

    Turner Stott 2024 @RegenyeSean

    i need to know the thought process of mark derosa setting this lineup. why are the best shortstop and catcher in baseball on the bench? let alone schwarber

    In addition to some suspect lineup changes, it also seemed like Team USA failed to meet Mexico's energy and excitement level throughout the game.

    That led to several fans questioning Team USA's pride and desire to represent their country on the international stage in comparison to Mexico:

    MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics

    The difference between Team Mexico and Team USA:<br><br>Every player in the Mexico dugout is on the top step. The majority of players in the Team USA dugout are sitting down.<br><br>Mexico wants it more. <a href="https://t.co/kVvy1qpXA4">pic.twitter.com/kVvy1qpXA4</a>

    JeanClaudeFanDan @PadreFanDan

    I've watched a whole bunch of these WBC games and honestly, team USA is the *only* team who appears to approach it like it's just an exhibition game. Every other team truly seems to be playing for a different level of pride.

    BasedIn410 @Based_In410

    It's a damn shame when guys don't take pride in representing their own country for a once in a lifetime opportunity. I get the reasoning, but team USA deserves better and so do the fans. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WBC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mexico?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mexico</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WBC2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WBC2023</a>

    Bowen Young 杨伯文 Ⓥ @TheRealChinaBot

    Team USA treated this competition as a pre-season exhibition whereas Mexico put the pride of their nation on the line.

    In international competition without much time to prepare, it can often be difficult for a veritable All-Star team like the United States to mesh as quickly as desired.

    The Americans managed to make it happen at the last WBC when they won it all, but early indications are that it could be more of a challenge this time around.

    Additionally, there is no question that Team USA's pitching is nowhere near its hitting in terms of star power, and that was clear Sunday when starter Nick Martinez was tagged for five hits and three runs in just 2.2 innings, followed by Brady Singer and Daniel Bard giving up four runs each.

    It is also fair to wonder if DeRosa is ready for the spotlight, as this marks his first opportunity to manage at any level, let alone a major event like the World Baseball Classic.

    DeRosa gained a reputation for being a great leader during his 16-year MLB career and has had some manager interviews over the past couple of years, but it remains to be seen if his qualities will translate to being a quality manager.

    He will have a chance to get things back on track Monday night when Team USA faces Canada at Chase Field in Phoenix.