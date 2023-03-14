Men's NCAA Bracket 2023: Complete Guide to Midwest Region

0 of 9

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars headline a talented group of teams that will attempt to punch their ticket to the Final Four in Houston via the Midwest Region of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament.

Kelvin Sampson's group will attempt to get to the Final Four after it was bounced in the Elite Eight in the 2022 tourney.

Joining them in the pursuit will be red-hot Texas, coming off a Big 12 tournament win, and sharpshooting Xavier.

Then there are more than a few teams capable of pulling off an upset and throwing things into chaos along the way.

Here, we'll preview the bracket from multiple angles, capturing the must-see games, players to watch and predictions for how it will play out.

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.