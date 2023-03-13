World Baseball Classic 2023: Scores and Reaction from Sunday Pool Play Results

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

The sixth day of the World Baseball Classic brought plenty of drama and action as Pool A and B wrapped up their group play.

The epicenter of the spectacle was in Pool A, with every team ending pool play with a 2-2 record for a five-way tie atop the group. Cuba and Italy ended up being the two teams to advance to the quarterfinals because of a complicated tiebreaker.

These are the WBC rules when there is a tie between three or more teams:

Lowest quotient of fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the teams that are tied. Lowest quotient of fewest earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the teams that are tied. Highest batting average in games in that round between the teams tied.

Cuba (.139 runs allowed per out recorded) and Italy (.157 runs allowed per out recorded) topped the group in the first tiebreaker listed, which means that even though Chinese Taipei (.295 runs allowed per out recorded) had the best offense in Pool A, it didn't make it through to the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands (.186 runs allowed per out recorded) and Panama (.200 runs allowed per out recorded) were the other teams that didn't advance.

In Pool B, things were much more straightforward as Japan continued its dominance over the rest of the group, winning its final game of pool play with a 7-1 victory over previously undefeated Australia.

Shohei Ohtani continued to shine on the international stage, belting a three-run homer in the first inning that sent Japan well on its way to a perfect record through the pool stage.

Japan will face Italy in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in Pool C, Great Britain lost for the second time in less than 24 hours in an 18-8 rout against Canada, which started its WBC journey off strong.

In Pool D, Israel's tournament debut got off to a good start as well with a 3-1 win over Nicaragua after scoring all of its runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Here are the results and highlights from Sunday's slate of games.

Schedule and results

Pool A:

Cuba def. Chinese Taipei 7-1

Italy def. Netherland 7-1

Pool B:

Japan 7, Australia 1

Australia vs. Czech Republic at 11 p.m. ET

Pool C:

Canada def. Great Britain 18-8

Mexico vs. USA at 10 p.m. ET

Pool D:

Israel def. Nicaragua 3-1

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico: Live

Japan 7, Australia 1

Through the first days of the WBC, no team has looked scarier or more dominant than Japan, who has cruised its way to the quarterfinals, not really facing any obstacles thus far.

Japan's electric offense was back at it again early against Australia, with Ohtani—who's making a strong early case for player of the tournament—hitting a three-run homer to kick things off at the Tokyo Dome.

Japan would go on to tack on four more runs and never gave Australia a chance to get back in the game.

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar once again had a big impact driving in a run on an RBI single to center field in the second inning. Along with Ohtani and new Red Sox Masataka Yoshida, the trio has been at the heart of Japan's offensive attack all tournament long.

It'll be interesting to see whether Japan will be able to keep up its production against much stiffer competition in the next round.