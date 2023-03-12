Graziano: 'Wouldn't Rule' Ryan Tannehill Trade from Titans Out amid QB Carousel

Harry How/Getty Images

In an offseason that's bound to be full of quarterback movement and drama, Titans' signal-caller Ryan Tannehill may not be safe from a potential move, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"I don't expect the Titans to cut Tannehill anytime soon," Graziano wrote. "It makes too much sense for them to hold on to him and see if some team gets desperate enough to offer something for him in a trade. ... I wouldn't rule it out, even if it takes a while."

Tannehill, 34, has been with Tennessee since the 2019 season and has had some of the best years of his career with the organization. He missed a good chunk of the 2022 season with an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve to end the year.

This isn't the first time that Tannehill has been floated as a potential trade candidate. Especially after the Washington Post's Jason La Canfora reported that the Titans were in "purge mode" earlier in the offseason.

Tannehill is in the middle of his four-year, $118 million deal and is set to have a $36.6 million cap hit in 2023, according to Spotrac. If the Titans decide to trade him before June 1, they would save $27 million next season.

They would also incur a dead cap charge of $9.6 million in 2023 and $9.2 million in 2024.

After being traded to Tennessee in 2019, Tannehill immediately helped turn the team into contenders.

He led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in his first season but hasn't reached the same heights since, losing in the wild-card round in 2020 and the divisional round in 2021 before missing the playoffs altogether last season.

In his first season with the team he was also named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, made the Pro Bowl and led the league in passer rating.

Last year—albeit an injury-shortened season—Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

If he does get moved, the Titans' probable starter will be second-year quarterback Malik Willis who struggled in his first NFL season in 2022. He went 1-2 in three starts, passing for 276 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 123 yards and a score.