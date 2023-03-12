NCAA Bracket 2023: Predicting Top Men's Bubble Teams on Selection Sunday

0 of 4

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble discussion is as simple as you can ask for going into Selection Sunday.

The selection committee has to decide between a handful of teams to land the final at-large berths in the field of 68.

The Big Dance bracket can be put together well before Sunday's selection show because there are no potential bid-stealers left in the five conference tournament finals that will be played on Sunday.

The Arizona State Sun Devils, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Vanderbilt Commodores and Clemson Tigers are among the teams that will have sweaty Sundays.

All of those programs could be in danger of missing the NCAA tournament because they did not get past the semifinal round of their respective conference tournaments. Some squads did not even make it that far.

One or two of the final decisions may come down to a head-to-head comparison between these teams, and those calls will receive scrutiny before and after they are made.