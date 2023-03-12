Steph Curry's Clutch Play Stuns Twitter as Warriors Beat Giannis-Less Bucks

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry willed the Golden State Warriors to victory on Saturday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors defeated the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks 125-116 in overtime to improve to 35-33 on the season.

Curry had just seven points in the first half before going on an incredible second-half run to help power Golden State to victory, finishing with a total of 36 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block in 43 minutes.

The four-time NBA champion's lone block came on Jrue Holiday with 1.9 seconds left in regulation.

After the win, Curry was praised by NBA Twitter for his clutch performance, which has become all too common for the veteran:

These kinds of performances are expected of Curry, but they never become any less spectacular when they happen.

The 34-year-old, who will turn 35 on March 14, entered Saturday's game averaging 29.6 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 41 games this season while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from deep.

If Curry continues to play at this level, the Warriors will undoubtedly be one of the most difficult teams to play against come playoff time, if they aren't already.

The Warriors will be back in action Monday against the Phoenix Suns.