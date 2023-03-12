X

    Steph Curry's Clutch Play Stuns Twitter as Warriors Beat Giannis-Less Bucks

    Erin WalshMarch 12, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 11: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 11, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    Stephen Curry willed the Golden State Warriors to victory on Saturday night at Chase Center.

    The Warriors defeated the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks 125-116 in overtime to improve to 35-33 on the season.

    Curry had just seven points in the first half before going on an incredible second-half run to help power Golden State to victory, finishing with a total of 36 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block in 43 minutes.

    The four-time NBA champion's lone block came on Jrue Holiday with 1.9 seconds left in regulation.

    NBA @NBA

    WHAT A BUCKET BY STEPH 🔥<br><br>Warriors lead 123-116 with 0:28 left in OT<br><br>📺: Live on ABC <a href="https://t.co/4Ntq9JGCBF">pic.twitter.com/4Ntq9JGCBF</a>

    NBA @NBA

    STEPH FROM WAY DOWNTOWN 😱<br><br>Warriors lead by 7 in OT ‼️<br><br>📺: Live on ABC <a href="https://t.co/E2fgMHfnPW">pic.twitter.com/E2fgMHfnPW</a>

    NBA @NBA

    STEPH WITH THE CLUTCH BLOCK 🤯<br><br>Warriors will inbound with 1.9 seconds left on ABC! <a href="https://t.co/btDlM5LcHQ">pic.twitter.com/btDlM5LcHQ</a>

    After the win, Curry was praised by NBA Twitter for his clutch performance, which has become all too common for the veteran:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Steph Curry had 16 points with under two minutes left in regulation. Finished with 36 points. Scored 11 to in the final 1:51 to pull them into overtime and nine in the OT session. Warriors beat the Bucks. That's a seventh straight home win. They're 35-33, alone as #6 seed.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    We are watching Greatness from Wardell Curry

    Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

    An old-school, fun-as-hell Warriors game. We're lucky to be witnessing Steph Curry play, man.

    Tramel Raggs @Raggs_No_Riches

    Blessed to be living during the same time period as Wardell Stephen Curry

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    Steph Curry isn't human

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Marvelous Steph Curry performance preventing the Warriors from falling into the play in, for the time being. <br><br>They were dead in the water and he went super human. <br><br>Not great that they needed that to beat the Bucks w/o Giannis at home, but they did &amp; he delivered.

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    Steph Curry is nuts. Don't take this guy for granted. Dude is just incredible.

    Reggie Chatman Jr. @ReggieChatman

    Cherish these moments. Stephen Curry is like nothing we have ever seen.

    Ron Kroichick @ronkroichick

    This feels like a video game ... Stephen Curry's video game

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    STEPHEN CURRY IS A BAD MAN!!!!

    Carp @robcarpenter81

    Steph. Curry. Is his name.

    Anthony (Tony) Gill @thetonygill

    Steph Curry X-Ray <a href="https://t.co/7gdYCcmqDp">pic.twitter.com/7gdYCcmqDp</a>

    These kinds of performances are expected of Curry, but they never become any less spectacular when they happen.

    The 34-year-old, who will turn 35 on March 14, entered Saturday's game averaging 29.6 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds in 41 games this season while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from deep.

    If Curry continues to play at this level, the Warriors will undoubtedly be one of the most difficult teams to play against come playoff time, if they aren't already.

    Steph Curry's Clutch Play Stuns Twitter as Warriors Beat Giannis-Less Bucks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Warriors will be back in action Monday against the Phoenix Suns.