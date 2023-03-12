Men's NCAA Bracket Predictions 2023: Sleeper Teams That Could Make Deep Runs

0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Identifying a few first-round upsets will earn some pats on the back. Identifying which sleepers will make a deep tournament run will win a tournament pool, some money and sweet, sweet bragging rights.

It isn't just about identifying that plucky No. 14 seed that can get hot and knock off one of college basketball's best teams. It's about finding teams that have the makeup to outperform their seed beyond the first round.

More specifically, to qualify for this list, a team must be a sixth seed or lower with the ability to get to at least the Sweet 16.

College basketball has been marked by remarkable parity this season, so multiple teams could be dangerous regardless of their seeding.

These teams are capable of getting hot and destroying some brackets along the way.

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.