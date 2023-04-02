Seth Rollins Defeats Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins exacted a measure of revenge on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday by defeating Logan Paul in a singles match.

Rollins appeared to have the contest won after Logan Paul accidentally frog-splashed KSI, who was in a PRIME bottle costume, through a table. The Visionary then rolled his rival into the ring and hit a pedigree, but he kicked out:

Rollins ended up getting the upper hand, though, after he superkicked Paul out of midair before hitting a Stomp for the win:

The problems between the two men began in the men's Royal Rumble match in January where Paul was a surprise entrant, making his return from a knee injury suffered during an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns in November.

The YouTuber and Rollins were among the final four participants along with Gunther and eventual winner Cody Rhodes, but The Visionary didn't make it beyond that.

Rollins was caught by surprise when Paul re-entered the ring after rolling outside to recover, and the social media star used it to his advantage to eliminate his rival.

Over the next several weeks, Rollins took multiple shots at Paul in interviews and questioned both his desire to be a WWE Superstar and the logic of having him in the company.

The 27-year-old was clearly listening, as he capitalized on another opportunity to make life miserable for Rollins at Elimination Chamber in February.

The Visionary competed in a same-titled match for the United States Championship and made it to the final two with Austin Theory. When the chamber door was open so medical personnel could tend to Montez Ford, Paul sprung into action.

He hit Rollins with a Curb Stomp, which allowed Theory to pin Rollins to retain the U.S. title.

That caused Rollins to take even greater issue with Paul's presence in WWE, so he called him out by taking The Miz's phone and challenging him to a face-to-face confrontation via FaceTime.

The Maverick showed up the next week on Raw, and the two men agreed to a match at WrestleMania. Paul also embarrassed his future opponent by knocking him out cold with a punch.

Rollins was fighting for redemption and respect at WrestleMania, and although Paul once again impressed and proved his worth in WWE, it was The Visionary who prevailed.

