    Angels' Shohei Ohtani Struck Out by Electrician in Japan's WBC Win vs. Czech Republic

    March 11, 2023

    TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 11: Shohei Ohtani #16 of Japan hits a RBI double to make it 1-6 in the fourth inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool B game between Czech Republic and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 11, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
    Shohei Ohtani is one of the best baseball players in the world, but one bad at-bat gave his opponent a moment he'll likely never forget.

    Czech Republic pitcher Ondřej Satoria struck out the Los Angeles Angels star on three pitches in the third inning of Saturday's World Baseball Classic game against Japan:

    Satoria is in the zone today! What a big strike out of Ohtani for the Czech Republic starter 🇨🇿<br><br>📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App <a href="https://t.co/JmjOoQzcgW">pic.twitter.com/JmjOoQzcgW</a>

    What makes the moment even more incredible is while Ohtani is a two-time All-Star and one-time AL MVP, Satoria doesn't even play professional baseball. In fact, he works as an electrician for his day job, via Michael Clair of MLB.com.

    Japan earned a 10-2 win over the Czech Republic, which is not surprising considering the squad has only one MLB player in Eric Sogard. The Czech roster also features a high school geography teacher, woodworker, magazine moderator and neurologist.

    Satoria still came through with an inspiring performance on the mound against a quality opponent, striking out four across three innings. His strikeout against Ohtani will certainly be one for his entire team to remember.

