Angels' Shohei Ohtani Struck Out by Electrician in Japan's WBC Win vs. Czech Republic

Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best baseball players in the world, but one bad at-bat gave his opponent a moment he'll likely never forget.

Czech Republic pitcher Ondřej Satoria struck out the Los Angeles Angels star on three pitches in the third inning of Saturday's World Baseball Classic game against Japan:

What makes the moment even more incredible is while Ohtani is a two-time All-Star and one-time AL MVP, Satoria doesn't even play professional baseball. In fact, he works as an electrician for his day job, via Michael Clair of MLB.com.

Japan earned a 10-2 win over the Czech Republic, which is not surprising considering the squad has only one MLB player in Eric Sogard. The Czech roster also features a high school geography teacher, woodworker, magazine moderator and neurologist.

Satoria still came through with an inspiring performance on the mound against a quality opponent, striking out four across three innings. His strikeout against Ohtani will certainly be one for his entire team to remember.