Big Ten Tournament 2023: Men's Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Top-seeded Purdue is set to take on upstart Penn State on Sunday afternoon in the championship of the 2023 men's Big Ten tournament.

Purdue put an unceremonious end to Ohio State's desperation charge, riding a 32-point performance from Zach Edey to halt OSU's pursuit of an improbable league title.

Later on Saturday, Penn State continued its late-season surge with a triumph over Indiana behind yet another great showing from star guard Jalen Pickett. In case it wasn't already clear, the Nittany Lions are now soundly in the March Madness field.

Ahead, we've recapped the semifinal action with a review of results so far and a preview of the title game.