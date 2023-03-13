Men's NCAA Bracket 2023: Complete Guide to East Region

0 of 9

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After winning both the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championship, the Purdue Boilermakers headline the East Region of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The other top-four seeds in the East include the Marquette Golden Eagles, Kansas State Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers.

Oh, and the fifth and sixth seeds belong to blue-blood powers in the Duke Blue Devils and Kentucky Wildcats...and the seventh seed is the Michigan State Spartans, a respected program led by Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo.

This quadrant of the bracket is stacked.

B/R has a complete preview of the East Region with the first-round schedule, key matchups, top players, a potential Cinderella team and predicted results. One team will be cutting down the nets in Madison Square Garden before heading to Houston for the Final Four.

