NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers to Jets Trade 'Essentially Done' Pending QB's Decision

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

While Aaron Rodgers continues to keep everyone in suspense about whether he wants to keep playing, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have been busy figuring out a trade package for the four-time NFL MVP.

Per Connor Hughes of SNY.tv, a deal between the Packers and Jets is "essentially done," and both sides are waiting for Rodgers to determine if he is going to play in 2023.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday on SportsCenter that the market for Rodgers appears to be "Jets or bust" because other teams that could be targeting a quarterback, like the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, don't seem to be involved.

The Panthers seem locked in on drafting a quarterback after agreeing to trade a package of four picks and D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders might be more inclined to get involved in talks for Rodgers now that they are sitting in fourth among the four obvious quarterback-needy teams at the top of the draft. The Panthers, Houston Texans (No. 2 pick) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are all in front of them at No. 7 overall.

But the Jets have been on a full-court press in the past week to entice Rodgers. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday a Jets contingent that included owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett flew to California to meet with the 10-time Pro Bowler.

Packers president Mark Murphy seems ready to move on from Rodgers. He told WBAY-TV (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky) on Friday they weren't ruling out the possibility of bringing back the star quarterback, but they are "trying to find what he wants and what we want, and hopefully we can find a win-win situation."

If Rodgers is going to play next season, teams would presumably like an answer soon to start planning their roster and cap situations for 2023. The new league year begins on Wednesday, but teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday.

Rodgers is still under contract to Green Bay, but the Jets have received permission to speak with the 39-year-old. He is coming off a down year in 2022 with 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 starts.