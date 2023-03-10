Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'Jets or Bust' as Raiders, Panthers Not Eyeing Packers QB

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New York Jets will have the runway all to themselves in the race to get Aaron Rodgers in a potential trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said it appears to be "Jets or bust" for the four-time NFL MVP right now, because other teams that might be looking for a quarterback, including the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, don't currently appear to be involved.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

