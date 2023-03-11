ACC Tournament 2023: Men's Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers have been the class of the ACC for quite some time, but the last time they met in an ACC tournament final was 2014.

That will change on Saturday.

Duke comes into the championship game on an eight-game winning streak and in search of Jon Scheyer's first title in his inaugural season as head coach.

Virginia produced an 8-2 record in its last 10 games to be in the best position possible to win on Saturday, and to go deep in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Virginia was the last team to beat Duke. The February 11 victory was earned in overtime, and it came with some controversy.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski appeared to be fouled on the final shot of regulation. The call was not made, and the ACC announced the next day that it should have been a foul.

The Blue Devils will try to get some revenge for that loss inside the Greensboro Coliseum in an event they have historically dominated. Duke has 21 ACC tournament titles. Virginia only has three.

ACC Tournament Semifinal Scores

No. 4 Duke 85, No. 1 Miami 78

No. 2 Virginia 76, No. 3 Clemson 56

ACC Tournament Final Info

Date: Saturday, March 11

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

ACC Tournament Final Preview

Duke and Virginia played one of the best ACC regular-season games on February 11, but the performances of both teams were overshadowed by the controversial call that sent the game to overtime.

Virginia held the clear advantage in overtime, and Duke only mustered four points in the extra period.

Part of Virginia's success over 45 minutes was the total shut down of Filipowski, who had zero points and six rebounds in 30 minutes.

Filipowski has four double-doubles, three 20-point performances and eight straight games in double figures since the shutout.

The success of the Duke big man has propelled the Blue Devils on their current winning run, and he has given the program hope that it can make another run to the Final Four.

Virginia likely will not hold Filipowski scoreless again, but it can still limit his impact and take Duke out of its game plan on both sides of the floor.

The Cavaliers, as they have for all of Tony Bennett's tenure, will try to play as few possessions as possible. A game in the 60s is Virginia's comfort zone.

Virginia has not allowed an opponent to get over 60 points during its four-game winning streak. The Cavaliers limited the Clemson Tigers to 56 points, one night after they scored 80 points, in the quarterfinals.

Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin and Reece Beekman form one of the most experienced guard units in the country, and they will try to beat Duke with tight defense on the perimeter, and savvy shot making. Clark and Franklin combined for 29 points in the win over Clemson.

Jayden Gardner, who has six straight games in double figures, will be vital to slowing down Filipowski's progress in the paint.

Duke wants to get Virginia out of a rhythm immediately. The Blue Devils need to score in transition and apply defensive pressure of their own to slow down UVA's guards.

Duke's defense is usually not talked about as much as Virginia's, but it has been as impressive lately. The Blue Devils held seven opponents under 70 points during their winning streak.

The Blue Devils need a strong performance out of Jeremy Roach, who is their only player that can match UVA's backcourt experience. Most of Duke's other key contributors are underclassmen.

Virginia's experience could be the X-factor in the championship game, especially if another low-scoring game takes place between the two sides.