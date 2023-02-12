ACC: Referees Made Incorrect Foul Call in Controversial Duke vs. UVA Ending

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

A refereeing error may have cost Duke a victory against Virginia on Saturday.

Kyle Filipowski was fouled by Ryan Dunn on a shot attempt when time expired in regulation, but officials determined after replay the clock was at 0.0 seconds when the foul occurred and didn't give Duke two free-throw attempts.

The ACC announced after the game officials incorrectly adjudicated the rule because the ball was still in flight when the foul occurred.

The score was tied at 58 with 1.2 seconds remaining when Filipowski caught an inbounds pass in stride driving to the basket. Dunn and Reece Beekman closed on him right as he got the layup attempt off right before the buzzer sounded.

The officials initially called Dunn for a foul to give Filipowski two free throws, but they reversed the decision upon review.

"They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer," Duke head coach Jon Scheyer told reporters after the game. "And you can see the ball left his hands before point-zero. So I don't know exactly what the rule is. I'd like to get some clarification, understand. But the call was made, so I don't know how the call can be taken away."

Virginia went on to win the game 69-62 in overtime.

This could end up being a significant loss for the Blue Devils. They have dropped back-to-back road games against ranked ACC opponents after losing to No. 19 Miami on Monday.

Duke is 17-8 overall and tied for seventh in the ACC with North Carolina and Syracuse. ESPN's Joe Lundari has the team as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament trending down in his most recent Bracketology update posted on Friday.

The Blue Devils are 4-4 in their past eight games, but some of the advanced numbers do have them as a borderline top-25 team. They rank 26th in strength of record thanks in part to two wins over No. 13 Xavier and No. 19 Miami.

The schedule does line up well for the Blue Devils to go on a run to close the regular season. They play four of their final six games at home, with Notre Dame and Louisville both under .500. Their only game left against a ranked opponent is on Feb. 28 against No. 22 North Carolina State.