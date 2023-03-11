Broncos' Courtland Sutton: 'I Just Want to Be Where I'm Wanted' amid Trade Rumors

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Courtland Sutton's future with the Denver Broncos is uncertain, and the veteran wide receiver sent out a cryptic tweet on Friday amid trade rumors.

Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reported Monday that the Broncos were "quietly shopping" Sutton. He added the franchise is "not actively pushing him, but definitely trying to see if there's a trade market for him and if they get a decent offer, would move him."

The Ringer's Lindsay Jones also said on The Athletic Football Podcast (h/t Nick Kendell of Fan Nation's Mile High Huddle) last month that Sutton's name had "been buzzing around a little bit" in trade circles.

Sutton has spent his entire five-year career with the Broncos, which selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft out of SMU.

The 27-year-old posted his only 1,000-plus-yard receiving season in 2019 when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, but he put together his best season since then in 2022.

In 15 games last season, Sutton caught 64 passes for 829 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage ranked second on the team behind that of Jerry Jeudy.

The Broncos signed Sutton to a four-year $60.8 million extension in November 2021. He's under contract through 2025 and has a cap hit of $18.3 million next season.

If the Broncos trade Sutton prior to June 1, they'll save $6.8 million in 2023, per Spotrac. They would also take on $11.5 million in dead cap.

A post-June 1 trade would save Denver $14.4 million in 2023 and include dead-cap charges of $3.8 million in 2023 and $7.7 million in 2024.