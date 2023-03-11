World Baseball Classic 2023: Scores and Reaction from Friday Pool Play Results

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Despite getting to star pitcher Yu Darvish early Korea didn't have enough to overcome Japan's explosive offense as the two-time World Baseball Classic champions continued their early tournament dominance with a 13-4 win Friday in Pool B play.

Japan got contributions from all over its lineup including MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani, who went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and two walks.

The big star of the day was soon-to-be Boston Red Sox Masataka Yoshida. He went 3-for-3 with a game-high five RBI, a flawless day at the plate.

Meanwhile, over in Pool A, Chinese Taipei got its first victory of the tournament in a back-and-forth affair against Italy, winning 11-7. Taipei broke a 7-7 tie in the seventh inning behind a Kuo-Chen Fan slow dribbler with the bases loaded.

Chinese Taipei put the game out of reach in the next frame with a Kungkuan Giljegiljaw three-run homer.

The final two games Friday are between China and Australia in Pool B at 10 p.m. ET followed by Panama and Italy an hour later. China is still looking for its first win of the WBC after losing its opening two matchups.

Italy will try to get back to winning ways after its earlier blip against Taipei.

Pool B

Japan 13, Korea 4

Things started out rough for Japan as Darvish, one of the team's star pitchers and an ace for the San Diego Padres, gave up a two-run homer to Euiji Yang in the top of the third inning and put Korea on top in the rivalry game.

Korea eventually took a 3-0 lead later in the inning, but it would be short-lived, as Japan's offense came to life in the bottom half of the frame.

The home team sent the Tokyo crowd into a frenzy as it responded by scoring four runs and taking the lead, a lead that it would never surrender again. The inning was highlighted by Yoshida, who had two of his five RBI on a single.

And of course Ohtani—one of the most dominant players on the planet–was all in on the fun as Japan pulled further and further away from its rivals and cemented itself as the team to beat in Pool B.

With two terrific offensive performances to start the tournament, Japan is also looking like a team primed for a deep run and remains one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

Pool A

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Taipei's first win started off with a bang. Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin hit a homer in the bottom of the first inning to send the home crowd wild and inject life into his team.

It would kick off a wild few innings as the teams went back-and-forth for five lead changes. But no matter how large the lead got either way, both teams were not willing to back down.

One of the memorable moments of the game came in the fourth inning. Down 5-2, and with the raucous home crowd working against it, Italy managed to fight all the way back to put itself back in the driver's seat.

Nicky Lopez, Miles Mastrobuoni and Sal Frelick were at the heart of the rally.

Italy eventually took a 7-5 lead, but Taipei would eventually be the ones to come out on top.

After tying things up at seven on a Yu Chang two-run homer in the sixth inning, Taipei would get the go-ahead run in the next frame on Fan's slow dribbler before Giljegiljaw's three-run shot put the game out of sight.

It was a huge win for Taipei, who kept itself afloat in Pool A, currently sitting in second place behind the undefeated Netherlands. Meanwhile, Italy will look to avoid its second loss in less than 24 hours against Panama on Friday night.