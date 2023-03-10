Little People of America Requests Apology from Bill Walton for Use of Derogatory Term

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton is being asked for an apology by the Little People of America organization after he used a derogatory term for people with dwarfism during Thursday's broadcast of Arizona vs. USC, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

Walton, 70, used the "m-word" while working the broadcast for ESPN. He did so during halftime as he tried to compliment the in-game host.

"He does not need a little chair because he is a giant in a world full of shriveling m----ts," Walton said.

He went on to use the word again a few moments later while speaking to his broadcast partner Dave Pasch.

LPA is a nonprofit organization that helps to provide resources and support for people that have been diagnosed with dwarfism as well as their families. The organization called out Walton for his comments in a statement given to TMZ Sports.

"Those who use the term m***** or any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word," LPA officials said. "Little People of America is asking Bill Walton to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward."

The organization also called out Pasch for not speaking up against Walton in the moment.

Neither Walton nor Pasch has commented on the situation as of Friday afternoon.