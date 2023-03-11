Players Championship 2023 Leaderboard: Live Updates, Top Storylines for Saturday

0 of 4

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The 2023 Players Championship continues on Saturday, and things remain tight at the top of the standings.

Chad Ramey finished Day 1 alone atop the leaderboard at eight under, though he was trailed closely by Collin Morikawa at seven under and the trio of Taylor Pendrith, Benjamin Griffin and Justin Suh at six under.



A rough Friday for Ramey dropped him to only four under when play was suspended because of inclement weather. He was five under by the time Round 2 ended on Saturday. He's still in the hunt but a bit back from the new leader after two rounds, Adam Svensson at nine under.

Scottie Scheffler finished Round 2 at seven under, while several players—including Ben Griffin, Min Woo Lee and Collin Morikawa were at six under.



Incoming wind and rain capped what was a rough day for several other golfers, and one of the early favorites decided to withdraw on Friday.

There's plenty of golf to be played, and plenty of reasons to play it. This year's winner will take home $4.5 million of the whopping $25 million prize pool. Fans who want to keep track of the latest scores and standings can follow PGATour.com's live leaderboard.

Let's take a look at the biggest storylines heading into Saturday.