Players Championship 2023: Updated Predictions for Top Prize Money

2 of 4

David Cannon/Getty Images

Thursday was a day of highs and lows, and perhaps no one encapsulated that theme better than Buckley. His ace on the No. 17 island green was a thing of beauty, and after 10 holes, he was tied for the lead at 5 under.

However, the 27-year-old finished his round at one over, and he was far from the only golfer to struggle on Day 1.

Early favorites like Rory McIlroy fared poorly. He finished at four over, along with the likes of Webb Simpson, Beau Hossler and Lee Hodges.

The Northern Irishman's struggles could be due to him switching to a new driver.

"These driver heads are so finicky, it's hard to get one exactly the same. I'm obviously trying my best, trying to get something that's as close to what I had last year. I have just struggled a little bit off the tee the last couple weeks," McIlroy told reporters.

Jon Rahm, another early favorite, is sitting at a more respectable one under, though he's quite a bit back from the clubhouse leaders.

Ramey's lead is a bit of a surprise, as he's not one of the most notable players on the PGA Tour. He has just one Tour win on his resume—the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship—and missed the cut in the 2022 PGA Championship, his only previous appearance in a major.

Seeing Collin Morikawa near the top is less of a shock, as he has wins in both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.



Scottie Scheffler, who was the second favorite behind Rahm as of Thursday morning, isn't far from the top at four under.

In all, 10 golfers shot a 68 or lower over the first 18 holes, which highlights just how much ground players like McIlroy and Tom Hoge (six over) have to cover on Day 2.

