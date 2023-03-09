Players Championship 2023 Leaderboard: Live Scores and Standings from Thursday

0 of 4

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 Players Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament kicked off at 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, as Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman and Min Woo Lee teed off from Hole No. 1, while Danny Willett, Brandon Wu and Davis Thompson teed off from the 10th hole.



Unlike last year, there was no weather delay, and the forecast remains clear throughout the weekend—though some outlets are anticipating rain on Friday.



The Players Championship is one of the biggest non-major events on the PGA Tour and features a star-studded field. Some of the top golfers in the world will be in action at TPC Sawgrass, and several play groups will tee off in the early afternoon.

Kurt Kitayama—fresh off a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational—Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele are scheduled for a 12:45 p.m. start from Hole No. 1. Max Homa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will follow them at 12:56.



The top-ranked golfer in the world, Jon Rahm, started just before 8 a.m. on Hole No. 10, along with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Fans can check out the full field here.

Results for the opening round will trickle in throughout the day, and fans who want to keep track of the latest scores and standings can follow PGATour.com's live leaderboard. The event is being live-streamed on ESPN+, and television coverage will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Here's a quick look at all the scheduling information you need, along with some of the latest early buzz from the 2023 Players Championship.