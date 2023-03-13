NBA Playoff Bracket Predictions with 1 Month to Go

1 of 8

Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record/Seed: 42-27, 4th in East

Current Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th in East

Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th in East

The Cavs have remained incredibly consistent, staying at No. 4 in every version of our predictions thus far.

While the NBA's easiest remaining schedule gives them an outside shot at catching the Philadelphia 76ers for No. 3 (currently 3.5 games behind), Cleveland's defense has slipped as of late and an inconsistent bench hasn't provided much of a boost, either.

A three-game cushion ahead of the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets shouldn't have any panic buttons pushed, either, as the Cavs seemed destined to stay in the fourth seed and get home-court advantage in the first round.

Seeing Donovan Mitchell and Co. take on his hometown team in the New York Knicks would be just fine with us, as this would be a series that could easily go seven games.

New York Knicks

Current Record/Seed: 39-30, 6th in East

Current Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd in East

Remaining Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th in East

The nine-game win streak that had the Knicks challenging for the No. 4 seed is now gone, although New York is in prime position to move up from its current sixth spot in the East.

Only the Cavs and Boston Celtics have easier remaining schedules, which is good news considering Jalen Brunson has been in and out of the lineup with a sore left foot.

Josh Hart has been a terrific addition to the rotation, averaging 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals and shooting a whopping 61.3 percent overall and 60.0 percent from three. The Knicks are destroying opponents with a net rating of plus-37.4 (in 279 total possessions, per Cleaning the Glass) with both Brunson and Hart on the floor.

While neither of these teams are considered among the powerhouses in the conference, this could be the best overall series of the East's first round.