March Madness 2023: Predicting Top Four Seeds and Men's Championship Favorites

Alabama Crimson Tide (26-5)

The Tide played nine ranked opponents this season and toppled five of them. However, their last win over a ranked opponent came in mid-January, as the two ranked opponents they played since the start of February (Tennessee and Texas A&M) beat them by a combined 15 points.

Alabama should still have a top seed locked in, but it could use a momentum boost ahead of the Big Dance.

Houston Cougars (29-2)

Houston's resume mostly speaks for itself. The one gripe, though, is with the level of competition. The Cougars have faced two ranked opponents all season and none since the middle of December. Such is life in the AAC, which ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicts will only send two teams to the tournament.

Is that a reason to doubt Houston? Probably not. The Cougars have been so dominant (more on that later) they seem more than capable of rising to the occasion against anyone.

Kansas Jayhawks (26-6)

The Big 12 is the best conference in men's college basketball, and Kansas mostly made it through the regular-season slate without breaking a sweat. The Jayhawks went 13-5 in conference play and just opened tournament play with a 17-point drubbing of a feisty West Virginia team.

This maybe isn't the best team Bill Self has ever coached, but the Jayhawks aren't competing against their coach's past. Compared with their current peers, they are clearly among the elites.

UCLA Bruins (28-4)

Most teams couldn't afford to lose a player like Jaylen Clark, UCLA's tenacious defender who's expected to be out for the season with an Achilles injury, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello. It's possible the Bruins can't afford it, either, as they needed a while to pull away from Colorado on Thursday.

Still, you're talking about a team that hasn't lost since January and remains plenty dangerous even without Clark. That's especially true if UCLA brings the best out of talented freshman Amari Bailey, who popped for a career-high 26 points Thursday.

