Geno Smith Says He'll Help 'As Much as I Can' if Seahawks Select QB in 2023 NFL Draft

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the franchise could select a quarterback with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL draft despite re-signing Geno Smith.

Smith, who took part in a press conference Thursday after officially signing his three-year contract, was asked about if he would view the arrival of a young quarterback as competition or as an opportunity to serve as a mentor.

The 32-year-old responded (h/t ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper):

"I'd say it's both. I love to compete, so I'll compete with anybody. I'm also gonna help them out as much as I can. Same as we did with Drew [Lock]. Our QB room is so tight-knit and we're all so connected that we act as one. Whether it's a young guy or someone else, I'm gonna help that player just like any other player on our team be the best that he can be because that's my job as a leader."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.