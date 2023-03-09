Phillies' Bryce Harper Unsure If He Will Play RF in 2023 Amid Elbow Injury Recovery

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in November, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is uncertain when or if he'll be able to return to the outfield during the 2023 season.

Harper, who is expected to be Philadelphia's designated hitter when he's healthy, told Jayson Stark of The Athletic, "I don't think we're going to rush back to the throwing part" despite adding that he misses playing in right field.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.