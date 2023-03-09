X

    Phillies' Bryce Harper Unsure If He Will Play RF in 2023 Amid Elbow Injury Recovery

    Doric SamMarch 9, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Grand Marshal Philladelphia Phillies pitcher Bryce Harper addresses the media before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on March 5, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    After undergoing Tommy John surgery in November, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is uncertain when or if he'll be able to return to the outfield during the 2023 season.

    Harper, who is expected to be Philadelphia's designated hitter when he's healthy, told Jayson Stark of The Athletic, "I don't think we're going to rush back to the throwing part" despite adding that he misses playing in right field.

