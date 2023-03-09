Heat's Kevin Love Calls Cavaliers Buyout 'Hardest Thing I Ever Had to Do'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Kevin Love told reporters Wednesday that his decision to ask for a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers was the "hardest thing [he] ever had to do" during his NBA career:

"Professionally, it was the hardest thing I ever had to do without question. I think you guys know how much I love Cleveland and Ohio. All the fans there have always supported me and the team. I go back to Brecksville, and I'm like, 'We did that. We really did that.' That was incredibly hard to do after eight and a half seasons, but I think more than anything, I felt like I could still play, and I know I can still play. I didn't shoot the ball great from 3, but there's been so many things that I think I'm impacting the team here in a major way. I felt like I could still play, and sometimes you have to give yourself up and sacrifice."

Love spent nearly nine seasons with the Cavs, coming to Cleveland in 2014 as the franchise attempted to build a winner around LeBron James after the prodigal son's return home. Considered the third wheel early in his stint as James and Kyrie Irving took starring roles, Love outlasted both of their tenures in Cleveland.

Irving requested a trade in 2017 and was dealt to the Boston Celtics, and James followed him out the door a year later, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

