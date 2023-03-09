Kansas' Bill Self Recovering from Illness in Hospital, Won't Coach vs. WVU

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will miss Thursday's game against West Virginia because of an illness.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will be the team's acting head coach.

The statement did not disclose Self's illness but noted he is "doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System."

