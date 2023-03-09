X

    Kansas' Bill Self Recovering from Illness in Hospital, Won't Coach vs. WVU

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 04: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands on the court during the game with the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on March 04, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
    Chris Covatta/Getty Images

    Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will miss Thursday's game against West Virginia because of an illness.

    Assistant coach Norm Roberts will be the team's acting head coach.

    The statement did not disclose Self's illness but noted he is "doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System."

