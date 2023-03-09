Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman to Be Portrayed by Jonathan Majors In '48 Hours in Vegas'

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors cannot lose right now.

The rising actor is currently featured in the top two films at the box office (Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) and is gearing up to portray Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas, a biopic about the eccentric former NBA star.

"Hopefully, I get to sit with him and chat with him when we get closer and [are] trying to get the script right," Majors told the Associated Press. "All these things, all these industry things. I never really put a ceiling on myself, but this is definitely a role where I'm pushing that ceiling out. Because he demands that. He's such a full individual, so he's going to demand a lot and I have to figure out how to get that."

The film was announced last year with Majors attached and Rodman set to serve as an executive producer.

While a script is still in production, the story is centered on Rodman taking a vacation midway through the 1997-98 season and spending time in Las Vegas. Michael Jordan discussed the situation during The Last Dance documentary.

"I'm looking at [head coach] Phil [Jackson], 'You ain't gonna get that dude back in 48 hours. I don't care what you say. He's done.' He leaves that room, goes straight to the airport, boom! We don't hear or see Dennis for 48 hours," Jordan said.

Rodman played for the Bulls from 1995-98, becoming the defensive centerpiece of Chicago's second three-peat in the 1990s. He also became internationally famous for his eccentric behavior and relationship with actress Carmen Electra, who accompanied Rodman on his Vegas vacation.