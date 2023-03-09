Pac-12 Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Quarterfinals

0 of 3

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The UCLA Bruins have the most concerns surrounding them compared to the other No. 1 seeds in the power conference tournaments.

UCLA enters the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday without Jaylen Clark, who was ruled out for the season on Wednesday with an Achilles injury.

Clark's absence leaves a big hole on the UCLA defense, and the Bruins only have a few games to figure out how to best play without him.

The good news for the Bruins is they should be able to work on some things while beating the Colorado Buffaloes in the first of Thursday's four quarterfinals.

UCLA is looking to continue the recent dominance of No. 1 seeds in the Pac-12 tournament. The top seed missed the championship game once since 2013.

Mick Cronin's side should be on a collision course to the final with the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona is expected to take care of the Stanford Cardinal in its opener in Las Vegas.

The other Arizona team in the Pac-12 will have a larger focus on it in the nightcap of the four-game slate.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are right on the NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble, and a win over the USC Trojans should lock them into the field of 68.