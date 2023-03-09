SEC Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Round 2 Games

0 of 3

Michael Chang/Getty Images

A majority of the six teams entering the 2023 SEC tournament in the second round share a common goal: They are just trying to get right in Nashville, Tennessee after dealing with injuries or a bad run of results.

The Tennessee Volunteers will take up most of the spotlight on Thursday afternoon, when they will be analyzed on how they play without Zakai Zeigler.

Rick Barnes' team lost its first full game without the star guard, who tore his ACL on February 28, by nine points to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

Tennessee needs a win over the Ole Miss Rebels to find its footing without Zeigler and earn as many games without him as possible before the NCAA tournament rolls around.

The Florida Gators know all too well what an injury freefall feels like, as they struggled down the stretch without big man Colin Castleton, who suffered a broken hand on February 15.

The Arkansas Razorbacks got Nick Smith back from injury in mid-February, and they are just trying to get back on track after going 2-5 in their last seven games.

Arkansas and Tennessee are safely in the NCAA tournament field, but that can't be said about the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which need to beat Florida to feel more comfortable about their status.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are considered a long shot to make the field of 68, and their time in the spotlight will come in Friday's quarterfinals, as long as they get past the LSU Tigers.