Big Ten Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Round 2 Games

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The second round of the Big Ten tournament is all about NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble teams.

The four-game slate starts with what could be a March Madness elimination game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Michigan Wolverines.

The Penn State Nittany Lions need a win against Illinois in the third of four games in Chicago to feel safer about their prospects of getting into the field of 68.

The other two matchups on Thursday could be lopsided affairs after the Ohio State Buckeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers sprung upsets in the first round.

There are no NCAA tournament implications in those two contests, but if another upset happens, we would at least have one Cinderella story going into Friday.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every NCAA tournament game through the Final Four.

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.