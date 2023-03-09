Yankees' Gerrit Cole Revealed for Cover of MLB Perfect Inning 23 Video Game

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been named the feature athlete for MLB Perfect Inning 23.

Publisher Com2uS Holdings announced Cole as the headline pitcher and provided a trailer for this year's release on Thursday.

Fans can pre-register for MLB Perfect Inning 23 beginning on Thursday and receive a Cole highlight card plus 23 platinum, gold and advanced player packs when the MLB regular season begins on March 30.

MLB Perfect Inning 23 is the follow-up to last year's game, and it will replace MLB Perfect Inning: Ultimate. The 2023 version will offer fans updated stadiums, uniforms and players, as well as added gameplay.

An improved user interface and upgraded controls for pitching and batting will make for an even better user experience.

New features will include Club Match mode with specific challenges set up to complete as a team. Gamers can also collect iconic players from MLB history with special edition Legend Cards.

In addition to the new content, franchise mode, live-season mode, rank missions and player vs. player real-time competition will be back.

As part of the Ultimate Welcome Event, players of MLB Perfect Inning 22 will be able to obtain unique rewards like Platinum Player Packs for upgrading to the new version. They will also receive Perfect Inning Coins based on their achievements unlocked from Perfect Inning 22.

MLB Perfect Inning 23 is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.