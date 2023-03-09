ACC Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Quarterfinals

0 of 3

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels passed their first test of the 2023 ACC tournament by not losing in the second round.

North Carolina's bleak NCAA men's basketball tournament hopes drag into the quarterfinal round on Thursday against the Virginia Cavaliers.

UNC beat Virginia inside the Smith Center on February 25, and it needs another victory inside the Greensboro Coliseum to be considered for the field of 68.

Hubert Davis' side is one of four ACC teams hovering around both sides of the bubble entering the quarterfinals.

The Clemson Tigers are the only team of the quartet in more danger of missing the Big Dance than North Carolina.

Normally the No. 3 seed in the ACC tournament is as safe as can be when it comes to its NCAA tournament fate, but the Tigers have been less than convincing in the last month.

Clemson needs to beat the NC State Wolfpack to make one late push to get into the Big Dance.

NC State and the Pittsburgh Panthers are on the right side of the bubble in most bracket projections, and one more victory by each should lock them securely into the field of 68.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every NCAA tournament game through the Final Four.

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.