    Lionel Messi, PSG Crushed by Fans for UCL Exit to Choupo-Moting, Bayern Munich

    Erin WalshMarch 8, 2023

    Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, 2nd-leg football match FC Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain FC in Munich, southern Germany, on March 8, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
    FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain said "Au Revoir" to the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 for the second straight season following a 2-0 loss to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Germany.

    After falling to the Bavarians 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 on their home turf at the Parc des Princes on Feb. 14, the Parisians needed a big win in Wednesday's second leg if they wanted to move on.

    PSG had the opportunity to tie the round of 16 1-1 on aggregate in the first half of Wednesday's game, but a shot by Vitinha was cleared off the line by Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Matthijs de Ligt says NO 🚫<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TUDNUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TUDNUSA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/viofmM8LWM">pic.twitter.com/viofmM8LWM</a>

    The two sides entered halftime scoreless, but a defensive breakdown highlighted by Marco Verratti getting knocked off the ball led to a Bayern goal by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 61st minute.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Verratti 😵‍💫<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/eDr1r5L7wQ">pic.twitter.com/eDr1r5L7wQ</a>

    Bayern Munich sealed the victory, and PSG's elimination, with a goal from Serge Gnabry in the 89th minute.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Serge Gnabry with the dagger ⚡<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TUDNUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TUDNUSA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3bgpQtwJ2e">pic.twitter.com/3bgpQtwJ2e</a>

    It was a quiet evening for PSG stars Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who were essentially invisible in the second half when the team needed them most. Following the loss, the two were ripped by fans on Twitter:

    Bruce Amani @AmaniBruce

    By its standards, PSG has had a stinker of a game! Not what many expected. Mbappe and Messi have not looked sharp at all. Even the ever present Marco Veratti lost the ball and gifted Bayern a goal.

    Daniel Childs @SonOfChelsea

    Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Hakimi, Veratti, Ramos, Marquinhos and Donnarumma.<br><br>Two Last 16 exits. <a href="https://t.co/pKfRogjvoA">pic.twitter.com/pKfRogjvoA</a>

    Brad Cox @BradJCox_

    Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe should be desperate to get out of their clubs. Both hopeless in the Champions League.

    Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning

    PSG will forever be awful in the Champions League. Time for Mbappe to move on.

    Fernando Duarte @Fernando_Duarte

    Has Mbappe been kidnapped?

    Abe @FIFA_Abe

    Did Mbappe play today?

    George Smith @_GeorgeSmith99

    Paris Saint-Germain heading out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the fifth time in seven seasons. They've done absolutely nothing tonight to impress me one bit. Nothing other than a bang average side. Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi barely noticed.

    Bobo F. Ajudua @Prince_II

    Messi looks like he couldn't care less. Smh PSG.

    Rees Greenwood @ReesGreenwood10

    Take Mbappe and Messi out this PSG team they really are bang bang average

    Alex Richards @AA_Richards

    PSG humbled. Another last 16 exit. Created very little &amp; found wanting again. Bayern put them in their place tonight... mentally far stronger as a collective &amp; overall a far better team with greater understanding of what needs to be done. Upamecano outstanding against Mbappe.

    KALYJAY @gyaigyimii

    PSG before Messi <br>-Final <br>-Semi final <br><br>PSG after Messi <br>-Round of 16 <br>-Round of 16 <a href="https://t.co/lFAUV90eje">pic.twitter.com/lFAUV90eje</a>

    Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod

    Brutal effort by PSG today. Missed three should have been goals. Who should I call for them to trade or fire?

    Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney

    PSG have spent over a billion on transfer fees alone to go out in the last-16 of the Champions League for five of the last seven seasons.

    Messi teamed up with Mbappé and the Parisians in the summer of 2021 in hopes of winning another Champions League title. PSG have now been eliminated in the round of 16 in back-to-back seasons.

    In the last seven seasons, Paris has been eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 five times. The club's best finish in that span was runner-up in 2019-20, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the final.

    It's now back to the drawing board for the Parisians, who, at this point, may never win a Champions League title—considering they can't do so with two of the best players in the game in Messi and Mbappé.

    PSG will be in action again on Saturday against Brest in Ligue 1 action.