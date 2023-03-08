Lionel Messi, PSG Crushed by Fans for UCL Exit to Choupo-Moting, Bayern Munich

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain said "Au Revoir" to the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 for the second straight season following a 2-0 loss to Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on Wednesday at Allianz Arena in Germany.

After falling to the Bavarians 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 on their home turf at the Parc des Princes on Feb. 14, the Parisians needed a big win in Wednesday's second leg if they wanted to move on.

PSG had the opportunity to tie the round of 16 1-1 on aggregate in the first half of Wednesday's game, but a shot by Vitinha was cleared off the line by Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The two sides entered halftime scoreless, but a defensive breakdown highlighted by Marco Verratti getting knocked off the ball led to a Bayern goal by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 61st minute.

Bayern Munich sealed the victory, and PSG's elimination, with a goal from Serge Gnabry in the 89th minute.

It was a quiet evening for PSG stars Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who were essentially invisible in the second half when the team needed them most. Following the loss, the two were ripped by fans on Twitter:

Messi teamed up with Mbappé and the Parisians in the summer of 2021 in hopes of winning another Champions League title. PSG have now been eliminated in the round of 16 in back-to-back seasons.

In the last seven seasons, Paris has been eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 five times. The club's best finish in that span was runner-up in 2019-20, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the final.

It's now back to the drawing board for the Parisians, who, at this point, may never win a Champions League title—considering they can't do so with two of the best players in the game in Messi and Mbappé.

PSG will be in action again on Saturday against Brest in Ligue 1 action.