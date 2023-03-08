Grizzlies' HC Jenkins on Ja Morant's Return: 'We Obviously Hope We Get Him Back Soon'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered their second straight loss without star point guard Ja Morant on Tuesday night, but it's still unclear when he'll return to the lineup.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters after the 112-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that the team is hoping Morant will be back "soon," but it didn't sound like it would happen imminently:

Morant is away from the team after Memphis announced that he was suspended for at least two games following his post to social media that showed him dancing in a Denver-area nightclub late Friday night with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. Jenkins said Sunday that "there's not a definitive timeline" for his return.

The 23-year-old Morant released a statement apologizing for his actions, saying he will "take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods for dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The Grizzlies (38-26) will look to end their skid on Thursday at home against the Golden State Warriors (34-32).