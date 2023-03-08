X

    Grizzlies' HC Jenkins on Ja Morant's Return: 'We Obviously Hope We Get Him Back Soon'

    Doric SamMarch 8, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on February 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    The Memphis Grizzlies suffered their second straight loss without star point guard Ja Morant on Tuesday night, but it's still unclear when he'll return to the lineup.

    Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters after the 112-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that the team is hoping Morant will be back "soon," but it didn't sound like it would happen imminently:

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Grizzlies' coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: "It's a day-to-day process. We obviously hope we get him back soon as he's healing and figuring some things out. Hopefully we get Steven [Adams] back soon. But in the meantime, we still have to keep plowing through ahead."

    Morant is away from the team after Memphis announced that he was suspended for at least two games following his post to social media that showed him dancing in a Denver-area nightclub late Friday night with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. Jenkins said Sunday that "there's not a definitive timeline" for his return.

    The 23-year-old Morant released a statement apologizing for his actions, saying he will "take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods for dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

    The Grizzlies (38-26) will look to end their skid on Thursday at home against the Golden State Warriors (34-32).

    Grizzlies' HC Jenkins on Ja Morant's Return: 'We Obviously Hope We Get Him Back Soon'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon