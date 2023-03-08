ACC Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Round 2 Games

0 of 3

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The second round of the 2023 ACC tournament is all about the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hubert Davis' team could go from NCAA men's basketball tournament runner-up to out of the field of 68 if it does not win a few games inside the Greensboro Coliseum.

North Carolina's primary goal on Wednesday is to avoid a bad loss against the Boston College Eagles.

UNC must be aware of Boston College's record in postseason play under Earl Grant. The Eagles are 3-1 in the ACC tournament in the last two years.

The Pittsburgh Panthers are on the opposite side of the bubble as North Carolina, but they have the same goal to achieve on Wednesday.

Pitt can't afford a bad loss against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets if the Panthers want to move closer to the bubble with a few days left before Selection Sunday.

The Virginia Tech Hokies appear to have the best chance of the three first-round winners to spring an upset because the NC State Wolfpack stumbled at the end of the regular season.

The Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off in the first of four games, but there are no NCAA tournament implications in the No. 8-versus-No. 9 showdown.