Becky Lynch, Lita, Trish Stratus Defeat Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39

Photo credit: WWE.com

The team of Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus defeated Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday.

The contest swung both ways throughout, but Lynch countered a Bayley-to-Belly attempt with a Manhandle Slam to pin The Role Model for the win.

Lynch has been embroiled in a rivalry with Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for several months, and it wasn't until Lita and Stratus resurfaced that she had the backup she needed.

Before a scheduled steel cage match between Lynch and Bayley on the 30th anniversary episode of Raw in January, Damage CTRL attacked The Man, which resulted in the contest getting postponed.

When it finally did happen, Lita made a surprise return by preventing interference from Sky and Kai, which allowed Lynch to pick up the victory.

The two sides continued to feud in subsequent weeks, leading to Bayley accepting a challenge from The Man and The Extreme Diva for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Sky and Kai.

Bayley's shenanigans outside the ring seemingly had her teammates en route to retaining the titles, but another surprise return tipped the scales in favor of the babyfaces, as Stratus attacked The Role Model, allowing Lynch and Lita to win the belts.

It was the first tag team title win in the illustrious careers of both Lynch and Lita, and it ended Iyo and Dakota's reign at an impressive 114 days.

With Damage CTRL furious over the way things went down in the match, they confronted Lynch, Lita and Stratus, and quickly accepted a challenge for a WrestleMania match.

The match was significant for many reasons, including the fact that it was the first major 'Mania match for both Sky and Kai, and Bayley's first match at The Show of Shows in front of fans since 2019.

Additionally, it marked Stratus' first match at the showpiece event since WrestleMania 27, and Lita's first since WrestleMania 18.

Ultimately, the makeshift team of Lynch, Lita and Stratus prevailed on The Grandest Stage of Them All, leading fans to wonder if Damage CTRL's days as a stable may be numbered.

