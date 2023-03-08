Raiders Rumors: Lamar Jackson Pursuit Not Ruled Out; Team Considering All QB Options

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have not ruled out any quarterback options, including a possible pursuit of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson this week, giving him the opportunity to negotiate a long-term deal with other teams. The non-exclusive tag is worth $32.4 million.

Although Jackson can negotiate with other teams, the Ravens will have the chance to match any offer he might receive. Additionally, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement Tuesday saying Baltimore will continue to negotiate with the veteran quarterback:

"Having not reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag. There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."

Jackson is believed to be searching for a fully guaranteed deal, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, similar to the contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last year. It's unclear if the Raiders would be open to doing that kind of deal.

Las Vegas is in need of a quarterback this offseason after releasing Derek Carr, who later signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. The only quarterbacks currently on the roster are Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers.

If signed, Jackson, the 2019 MVP, would be the best quarterback the Raiders franchise has seen in a long time.

While the 26-year-old was limited to 12 games in 2022 due to injury, he was solid when healthy, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions, in addition to rushing for 764 yards and three scores.

If the Raiders haven't ruled out a pursuit of Jackson, the franchise will likely face some stiff competition for his services, though the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers have reportedly ruled out a Jackson pursuit.

If Las Vegas loses out on Jackson, it could pivot to veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo. A trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could also be possible, though Peter King of NBC Sports said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday that he is "very unlikely" to go to the Raiders.

Selecting a quarterback in the 2023 draft seems more likely as the Raiders have the seventh overall pick this spring and the likes of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are available.