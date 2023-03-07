Peter King: Raiders' Mark Davis Not Eyeing Aaron Rodgers Trade over Contract Concerns

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a quarterback this offseason after releasing veteran Derek Carr, but it appears the franchise doesn't have its sights set on Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Peter King of NBC Sports reported that Rodgers is "very unlikely" to go to the Raiders.

King elaborated (3:15 mark):

"I think there's two things. Number one, there are a lot of people around the league who think that Mark Davis simply does not want, or can't, basically get into the business of throwing an extra $60 million at Aaron Rodgers. ...

"Now, the Raiders do have, per OverTheCap, about $31 million in what's called effective cap room, which is the more realistic number that they can spend. They probably have the money to finagle and to do things, but the problem with the Raiders is, the Raiders have a lot of holes, and the Raiders I don't believe want to buy a one- or two-year Band-Aid, even if it meant that it would be great for them this year.

"I think the Raiders want to get a quarterback who is somewhere between financially manageable, like theoretically Jimmy Garoppolo would be. ... It's somewhere between that and drafting a young quarterback and developing him."

The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year, $150.8 million extension in March 2022. He has a cap hit of $31.6 million in 2023 before it rises to $40.7 million in 2024 and $59.3 million in 2025, per Spotrac.

The Raiders signaled they would be moving on from Carr after Jarrett Stidham started over him for the team's final two games of the 2022 season.

Carr was released on Feb. 14 and signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints in free agency on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $100 million in total guarantees.

As for Rodgers, he's still debating his future in Green Bay following a four-day darkness retreat. The Packers appear keen on starting 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love in 2023, but they're still waiting for Rodgers to decide his fate.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Tuesday that the New York Jets have had discussions with the Packers on a trade involving Rodgers. Several Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, traveled to California on Tuesday to meet with the longtime Packers signal-caller.

For the Raiders, Garoppolo could be an option as he worked with head coach Josh McDaniels when they were with the New England Patriots from 2014 to 2017.

However, the Raiders have the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft and will have the opportunity to draft a young, franchise quarterback with that selection. With the likes of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis available, it would be hard for Las Vegas to pass on drafting a signal-caller.