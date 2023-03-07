Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs, LV 'Hopeful' on Long-Term Contract Before July Deadline

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders and star running back Josh Jacobs are "hopeful" they can come to terms on a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players to agree on an extension, according to USA Today's Tyler Dragon.

Jacobs received the franchise tag, worth $10.1 million for running backs in 2023, earlier this week. If the veteran doesn't reach an agreement on a long-term deal with the Raiders by July 17, he'll have to wait until the end of the 2023 regular season to sign a new deal.

While Jacobs has been vocal about wanting to stay with the Raiders this offseason, he didn't appear to be too happy when asked last month if he would have an issue on being given the franchise tag, responding, "Hero turned villain."

The Raiders have also been vocal about wanting to keep Jacobs in Las Vegas. General manager Dave Ziegler said in January:

"Josh embodies a lot of the qualities that we want to build this foundation on. He loves football, he's dependable, he's tough, and he's a really good football player, and he's explosive, which is an important thing too, and so those are the types of players that we want to be Raiders, and that we want to build around."

According to Spotrac's market value, Jacobs is worth $12.8 million per year. Spotrac used the performances and contracts of Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon to calculate his value.

As of Tuesday, the Raiders have $39 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, which is more than enough to get Jacobs signed. However, the franchise also has several others holes to fill this offseason, including quarterback, so it'll be interesting to see how they spread the money out.

Jacobs was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Alabama, and he has been one of the most durable, effective running backs in the NFL since then.

The 25-year-old posted back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard rushing seasons in 2019 and 2020 before he saw his numbers dip slightly in 2021. He had a career year in 2022, rushing for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

If Jacobs puts together another 1,000-plus-yard rushing season in 2023, it's possible his value will go up.