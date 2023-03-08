Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani Headline Top 'MLB The Show 23' Player Ratings

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels haven't been to the playoffs since the 2014 campaign, but they will be difficult to beat in the virtual world this year.

That is because they have two players rated 99 overall in MLB The Show 23. The popular video game franchise released the rankings of the top-rated players in this year's edition, and Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani headline the list alongside Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt and Jacob deGrom:

Mike Trout – LAA – CF – 99 overall

Shohei Ohtani - LAA – SP/DH – 99 overall

Aaron Judge – NYY – RF – 99 overall

Paul Goldschmidt – STL – 1B – 99 overall

Jacob deGrom – TEX – SP – 99 overall

Justin Verlander – NYM – SP – 98 overall

Mookie Betts – LAD – RF – 96 overall

Max Scherzer – NYM – SP – 96 overall

Nolan Arenado – STL – 3B – 96 overall

Corbin Burnes – MIL – SP – 95 overall

Bryce Harper – PHI- RF – 95 overall

Manny Machado – SD – 3B – 95 overall

It's no surprise that Judge, Ohtani and Trout are the top-rated players.

Judge is coming off one of the best seasons in MLB history in which he set the American League record with 62 home runs to go with a .311/.425/.686 slash line and 131 RBI. He took home the AL MVP, but the fact there was even a debate is a testament to Ohtani's ability to impact the game in multiple ways as a pitcher and slugger.

Ohtani is among the unique superstars in the sport's history because of that two-way talent, and Trout is a generational star who is well on his way to Cooperstown.

Whether they can lead the Angels into postseason contention remains to be seen, but there could be some additional urgency because Ohtani is entering the final year of his contract. If Los Angeles gets off to a slow start, it could look to trade him and accelerate a potential rebuild instead of watching him sign elsewhere next offseason.

Yet such a move would mean it is no longer the only team with two players rated 99 overall in MLB The Show 23.