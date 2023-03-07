Chelsea UCL Win Questioned by Fans After Controversial Penalty vs. Borussia Dortmund

Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea advanced to the Champions League quarterfinal with Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, but it didn't come without controversy.

The Blues advanced with a 2-1 aggregate victory, with Kai Havertz scoring the winning goal on a 53rd minute penalty:

However, the score came on the second attempt after Havertz missed his first shot. Officials gave the forward a second opportunity after a questionable encroachment call:

The initial call was also debated after Marius Wolf committed a hand ball. Chelsea received the penalty after a lengthy VAR check, and fans didn't all agree:

The goal still counted on the scoresheet and helped Chelsea win the tie.

Added to the opening goal scored by Raheem Sterling, the Blues were able to come from behind after a 1-0 loss in the first leg in Germany.

This season certainly hasn't gone to expectations for Chelsea, which sits 10th in the English Premier League. A matchup against a red-hot Borussia Dortmund squad seemingly ruined the hopes of a deep Champions League run.

A fortunate ruling in the latest match has turned the tides, however, and Chelsea will advance in the UCL with a shot at winning another trophy.