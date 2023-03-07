X

    Chelsea UCL Win Questioned by Fans After Controversial Penalty vs. Borussia Dortmund

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 7, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Kai Havertz of Chelsea scores the team's second goal from their second penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Chelsea FC and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on March 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
    Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

    Chelsea advanced to the Champions League quarterfinal with Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, but it didn't come without controversy.

    The Blues advanced with a 2-1 aggregate victory, with Kai Havertz scoring the winning goal on a 53rd minute penalty:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Kai Havertz gives Chelsea the lead on aggregate. 🎯<br><br>Chelsea score twice in a game for the first time since December 27th, 2022. <a href="https://t.co/YZavcnbCAy">pic.twitter.com/YZavcnbCAy</a>

    However, the score came on the second attempt after Havertz missed his first shot. Officials gave the forward a second opportunity after a questionable encroachment call:

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Chelsea retook their penalty due to encroachment after Havertz' shot hit the post.<br><br>Havertz scored on the second attempt. <a href="https://t.co/0e1Q66U4R4">pic.twitter.com/0e1Q66U4R4</a>

    Michael Reid @michaelreid52

    It will be a disgrace if Chelsea progress much further in <a href="https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChampionsLeague</a> Enzo and João Felix in their team breaks the so-called financial fair-play rules. And the VAR decisions have been nonsensical

    Ian Darke @IanDarke

    Chelsea weren't getting much luck in this tie. They certainly are now.

    Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5

    Stuttering run-ups encourage encroachment. It's particularly rubbish Dortmund are punished there when there's a couple of Chelsea players who have also encroached before they have

    Zito @_Zeets

    That encroachment call is funny because the Chelsea players were the first ones to run in the area. But I guess that's not part of the rule?

    Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman

    Encroachment on penalties is so confusing for me. <br><br>Chelsea players were further in the box then BvB players. I.

    Ian McCullough @IanMac08

    Three Chelsea players encroaching and they make them take the kick again. Is that the rule?

    M. @Wana____

    I don't think Chelsea should have re-taken that penalty.

    Ryan Whitney @ryanwhitney6

    Even as a chelsea fan I can admit that's a complete joke he gets to re take that penalty kick

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    That is a horrific call in the Chelsea match. That isn't encroachment.

    The initial call was also debated after Marius Wolf committed a hand ball. Chelsea received the penalty after a lengthy VAR check, and fans didn't all agree:

    Gordon Hill @gordonhill54

    Absoulutley disgrace VAR is totally ruining the game and Chelsea get out of jail again.

    PickleDood @thecoolboii290

    Chelsea's newest signing <a href="https://t.co/mvz8uPitFf">pic.twitter.com/mvz8uPitFf</a>

    Septimus 🇸🇱 @septimusajprime

    Are these officials trying to hand Chelsea a W? 🤨🤨🤨

    Ahmed Yussuf @ahmedyussuf10

    VAR is seriously pushing for Chelsea to win this tie.

    GTV SPORTS+ @mygtvsports

    VAR turns controversial issue in favor of Chelsea <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTVSports?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTVSports</a>

    Neil Fissler @neilfissler

    Is VAR a Chelsea fan?

    The goal still counted on the scoresheet and helped Chelsea win the tie.

    Added to the opening goal scored by Raheem Sterling, the Blues were able to come from behind after a 1-0 loss in the first leg in Germany.

    This season certainly hasn't gone to expectations for Chelsea, which sits 10th in the English Premier League. A matchup against a red-hot Borussia Dortmund squad seemingly ruined the hopes of a deep Champions League run.

    A fortunate ruling in the latest match has turned the tides, however, and Chelsea will advance in the UCL with a shot at winning another trophy.

    Chelsea UCL Win Questioned by Fans After Controversial Penalty vs. Borussia Dortmund
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon