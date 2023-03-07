Projecting Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert Contracts After Daniel Jones' Deal

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Multiple prominent quarterbacks are eligible for contract extensions this offseason, and Tuesday's deal between the New York Giants and Daniel Jones provided a starting point for negotiations.

Jones, who was set to become a free agent after New York declined his fifth-year option prior to the 2022 season, reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract to stay with the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2019.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are among the players who completed their third year in the NFL this past season and can cash in on big-money deals prior to the 2023 campaign. While their respective teams could exercise their fifth-year options to get some extra time for negotiations, the likelihood is that they want to keep their star players happy with new deals this offseason.

However, if Jones is able to command an annual average salary of $40 million per year, those teams should shudder at the type of money more accomplished players would garner on their respective extensions.

Burrow and Hurts have already made Super Bowl appearances and enjoyed postseason success in their young careers, whereas Jones made it to the playoffs for the first time in 2022. Jones has never been selected to the Pro Bowl, while Herbert, Burrow and Hurts have all made it to the NFL's all-star showcase.

Based on Jones' new contract, it should be expected that this year's group of eligible quarterbacks will receive extensions in the range of $42-$50 million per year.

Burrow, Hurts and Herbert have all established themselves as franchise cornerstones who have the potential to go down as some of the top signal-callers of their generation, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see their respective teams empty their pockets to keep them in the fold for the foreseeable future.