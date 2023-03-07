X

    LeBron James' Son Bronny Elevated to 5-Star Recruit with $7.2M NIL Valuation

    Doric SamMarch 7, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James goes up for a dunk during a high school basketball game between Sierra Canyon and Wheeler in The Chosen-1's Invitational at Galen Center on January 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is seeing his recruiting profile rise.

    On Tuesday, On3 elevated the Sierra Canyon senior combo guard to a 5-star prospect in the class of 2023:

    On3 Recruits @On3Recruits

    🚨NEW🚨 Bronny James ranks No. 9 &amp; five-stars in the latest 2023 On3 150. <a href="https://t.co/pDN3w0bkoh">https://t.co/pDN3w0bkoh</a> <a href="https://t.co/PhUFDc2Nls">pic.twitter.com/PhUFDc2Nls</a>

    In addition to his rising profile on the court, James' NIL valuation is now up to $7.2 million. While he remains uncommitted, On3 gives Ohio State the best chance of landing him at 95.5 percent.

    The website describes James as "a sturdy guard, with a strong frame, long arms, and broad shoulders. The 6-2/6-3 guard is a noted defender at the point of attack. He moves his feet well laterally and plays with a chip on his shoulder."

    In February, ESPN's Jonathan Givony declared that James is "developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his high school class while making strides in his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability." Givony projected him as a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

    The youngster has also earned the respect of his legendary father, as LeBron posted a tweet Monday night saying, "Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today."

    It appears Bronny James is well on his way to proving his father's claim to be true.

    LeBron James' Son Bronny Elevated to 5-Star Recruit with $7.2M NIL Valuation
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon