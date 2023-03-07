X

    Bettor Wins $400K From $1 Wager on 6-Leg Parlay Involving Jon Jones, UFC

    One bettor's dream came true Saturday night.

    The unnamed bettor placed a $1 wager as part of a six-fighter parlay and came away with $399,472.71.

    The bettor placed the following wagers at +39947171 odds:

    • Dricus Du Plessis to win by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 2
    • Cody Garbrandt to win By Decision
    • Bo Nickal to win by submission in Round 1
    • Shavkat Rakhmonov to win by submission in Round 3
    • Alexa Grasso to win by submission in Round 4
    • Jon Jones To win By submission

    Frankly, this is the type of result that every casual bettor hopes for, and now we all get that funny feeling in our stomach where we're "happy" for someone else's fortune while secretly wishing it was us.

    While social media makes these once-in-a-lifetime bets seem normal, they very much are not. There's a reason gambling companies welcome you spending your hard-earned wages on out-of-this-world props—they're going to profit more often than not.

    That said, on those rare occasions when things actually come together, it's a magical sight to behold.

