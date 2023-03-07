NFL Rumors: Some Texans Want 49ers' Jimmy Garappolo, Draft QB 'At Some Point' Day 1

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are expected to select a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL draft, but some people in the organization reportedly would like them to add a veteran who can start next season.

Per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, there is a "push within the building" for the Texans to sign Jimmy Garoppolo as a free agent and let whichever quarterback they draft "at some point in the first round" sit for a year before taking over as the starter in 2024.

The Texans are among the teams that have been connected to Garoppolo as free agency approaches.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last month he doesn't see "any scenario" in which Garoppolo returns to the team next season.

Several people who work for the Texans have connections to Garoppolo. New head coach DeMeco Ryans was on San Francisco's coaching staff every year Garoppolo was with the team.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik joined Ryans' staff after spending six seasons under Shanahan in San Francisco, including one year as the offensive passing game coordinator in 2022.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was the New England Patriots' director of player personnel when the team drafted Garoppolo in 2014.

While the idea of drafting a quarterback in the first round to sit and learn for a year sounds good, it almost never happens in the NFL anymore.

Garoppolo started during the 2021 season after the 49ers drafted Trey Lance No. 3 overall, but those were unique circumstances because the team was built to win, and Lance only had one season of starting experience at the FCS level.

Prior to that, the last first-round quarterback who sat for his rookie season was Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in 2017 was the most recent before Love.

If the Texans bring in Garoppolo, it could be a sign they will target Anthony Richardson. The Florida quarterback had a dazzling performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's viewed as a long-term prospect who would benefit from learning behind the scenes for a year before playing.

Richardson, like Lance two years ago, is coming into the NFL with only one season as a starter in college. He only attempted 393 passes in three seasons at Florida. Lance had 318 attempts in 19 games at North Dakota State.

Garoppolo would give the Texans an adequate level of play at the quarterback position while they get their long-term quarterback ready.

Betting on Garoppolo is a risky proposition because he struggles to stay healthy. He only played every game in the regular season once in six years with the 49ers. The 31-year-old missed the final eight games last season, including the playoffs, after suffering a broken bone in his foot in a Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

When Garoppolo was healthy for the 49ers, he played well. He threw for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 appearances last season.