NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Falcons, Texans When He Leaves 49ers in FA

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will reportedly be of interest to multiple teams when he hits free agency this offseason.

Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Jimmy G will be "one of the key free agents" at the quarterback position if the likes of Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones and Geno Smith are retained by their current teams, as is anticipated.

When discussing possible destinations, Fowler brought up the Atlanta Falcons, whose offense has similar elements to the San Francisco 49ers' under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Fowler also mentioned the Houston Texans, whose new head coach, DeMeco Ryans, is coming off a six-year run in San Francisco, including the past two as defensive coordinator. Texans general manager Nick Caserio was also the New England Patriots' director of player personnel when they drafted Garoppolo in 2014.

