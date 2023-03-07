Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins Set for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

YouTuber Logan Paul is officially set to return to a WWE ring next month.

During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Paul and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins got into a confrontation that resulted in the two of them being scheduled to face each other at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles:

Paul and Rollins have been circling each other for months now. At the Royal Rumble in January, Paul eliminated Rollins from the match to end his quest to earn the No. 1 contender spot for the WWE Universal Championship. Last month, Paul attacked Rollins during the Elimination Chamber match, causing him to lose to United States Champion Austin Theory.

Paul has made infrequent appearances for WWE since his debut at WrestleMania 38 last year, but he has managed to impress in a short time because of his athleticism. A match against Rollins will likely be pegged as one of the top bouts on the bill for WrestleMania 39.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.