NFL Rumors: Titans' Derrick Henry Joins DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Ramsey on Trade Block

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Eddie George became a Cowboy.

Chris Johnson became a Jet.

Now, it appears Derrick Henry may become the latest great Titans running back to finish his career elsewhere.

Michael Silver of Bally Sports reported Monday that Henry's name came up in trade talks during the NFL scouting combine. Henry joins DeAndre Hopkins and Jalen Ramsey among the future Hall of Famers whose names have been bandied about in talks.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

